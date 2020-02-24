Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Changathi’ literacy programme a success, makes nearly 4,000 migrant workers proficient in Malayalam

A learner has to undergo six hours of classes a week in classrooms which have been set up close to the place of work and accommodation of migrant labourers.

Published: 24th February 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With two phases of ‘Changathi’ literacy programme for migrant labourers completed, close to 4,000 workers from other states have acquired proficiency in Malayalam. Mudad Revathi from Odisha and Romiya Kathur from Bihar had emerged toppers in the first and second phases, respectively. Their success stories had inspired many other migrant workers to embrace the literacy programme launched by the Kerala State Literacy Mission. 

The programme was first launched on August 15, 2017, in Perumbavoor which has the highest concentration of migrant labourers. In Perumbavoor, 469 of the 503 migrant labourers who wrote the examination cleared it. Buoyed by the success of the programme, it was extended to other districts. During the first phase, 1,738 people became proficient in Malayalam with a majority of them hailing from Odisha. The second phase was launched in March 2019 in one local body of every district. Of the 1,998 candidates who took the examination, 1,750 cleared it. Among the candidates who passed the exam, 804 were from West Bengal. 

Four-month course
The programme aims to make learners proficient in Malayalam within four months. The learners follow a textbook titled ‘Hamari Malayalam’. Terms that are of constant use in a work environment are used to make the learners get a firm grasp of Malayalam. ‘Hamari Malayalam’ comprises 25 chapters covering areas including health, food, travel and work. 

A learner has to undergo six hours of classes a week in classrooms which have been set up close to the place of work and accommodation of migrant labourers. The exam includes a written component of 40 marks. While 30 marks are earmarked for reading, another 30 marks are allocated for arithmetic. A candidate has to score a minimum of 12 marks in the written exam and nine marks each in reading and arithmetic.

