Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NATPAC to survey black spots in Capital

Detailed topographic analysis of 12 priority accident spots, including a study of accidents occurred to be 
conducted

Published: 25th February 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

illus| amit bandre

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 15,881 road crashes were reported in Thiruvananthapuram district between 2016 and 2018. There was a 5.3 per cent increase in the total number of accident deaths reported last year as compared to 2018. With figures looking abysmally grim, authorities seem to have finally woken up to mitigate the blood bath on the roads. In an attempt to make effective interventions at accident-prone locations in the state capital, the National Transportation, Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) will launch a detailed topographic traffic survey of 12 priority accident black spots in the city this week. 

The state government has constituted a team comprising officials from the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), Public Works Department (PWD) and the police to carry out inspections at all identified black spots. In Thiruvananthapuram, NATPAC has prioritised a total of 16 major crash sites, out of which 12 are within the city limits and four in the outskirts. Principal scientist Shaheem S, who is leading the study, said the survey will be launched this week. 

“Normally, a 500-metre radius around the crash site is considered the black spot but we have decided to carry out the survey covering 1kilometre. The study will focus on all traffic parametres in the identified stretch including the volume of the traffic, pedestrian crossing and other significant details,” said Shaheem. 

He said NATPAC is taking a novel approach this time by going through the FIRs filed for every accident that took place on these sites. “Our team will collate the FIRs of each accident to analyse the cause and come up with an effective traffic intervention prototype to counter recurring accidents. We will be giving our recommendations including an engineering solution that can be implemented at the black spots,” said Shaheem. 

NATPAC would be giving the recommendations to the respective custodian of the road stretch. 
“The study on four out of the twelve blackspots owned by the Kerala Road Fund Board would be taken up only after discussions with them,” the official said. NATPAC is gearing up to carry out field visit at other districts in the coming days. “We will be conducting site visits at Kollam district tomorrow,” Shaheem added. 

 mishaps at black spots in city (2016-2018)

Location Number of crashes Number of fatalities

East Fort Jn (KSRTC Depot Jn - Attakulangara Jn)      70     10
Overbridge Jn  (Overbridge Jn - East Fort KSRTC Depot Jn)    67    10 
Valiyathura (Valiyathura - Muttathara Road)     50     3 
Vellayambalam (IT Mission - after South Indian Bank)    42    5
Manacaud (T’puram -Vizhinjam Road)    42    4
Vattiyoorkavu Jn ( Vattiyoorkavu Masjid - Thoppumukku Jn)    41    4  
Mananthala Jn (Ranigiri Church - SBI)    41    2 
Pettah Jn (Palayam Airport Road)     34    7 
Vettukad (Veli - Shankumugham Road)    36    3
Poonthura Jn (Valiyathura - Bheemapally - Poonthura Road)    36    2
Paruthipara Jn (Panavila Jn to MG College Gateway)    32    4
Fire and Rescue, Chakkai (Veli- Perumathura Road)    29    6

Road accident victims in Thiruvananthapuram

2016      6,639
2017      6,237
2018     6,951

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NATPAC road accidents
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp