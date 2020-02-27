Sree Chitra to examine gene mutation and  carry out gene testing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expanding its scope in diagnosis domain, the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), has established a Molecular Genetics and Neuroimmunology Unit (MGNU) for genetic testing of selected cardiac and neurological inherited diseases. SCTIMST president V K Saraswath inaugurated the facility on Wednesday.

According to a senior SCTIMST official, the new facility would help test multi-gene panels for diseases such as neuromuscular diseases, movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease, neuro-developmental disorders, epilepsy syndromes, inherited metabolic diseases, and for identification of bacteria from body fluids. As per institute release the diagnostic facility will open new avenues for extensive research in genomics and collaborative research work within and outside the country. The facility will also examine gene mutation that cause specific diseases.

The release said that MGNU will also help overcome the cost and speed limitations associated with sequencing benefitting clinicians and patients alike. The long-term plan of MGNU is to establish a robust bioinformatics platform to provide support for disease diagnosis and management, molecular characterization of diseases for personalized treatment, population screening for disease risk, pharmacogenomics (study of how genes affect a person’s response to drugs), identification of novel genetic biomarkers and genetic counselling. SCTIMST, an institute that comes under the Department of Science and Technology, is o an advanced referral centre for neurological and cardiovascular diseases. The patients are referred to the centre not only from Kerala but also from neighbouring states for the management of genetic diseases.

Long-term plan

The long-term plan of MGNU is to establish a robust bioinformatics platform to provide support for disease diagnosis and management.