Underpass may solve seaport connectivity

NATPAC’s proposal to construct the box subway in Mukkola-Thalakode corridor doesn’t need  land acquisition; it will connect truck terminal

Published: 28th February 2020 06:57 AM

The project site of the International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport at Vizhinjam | Vincent Pulickal

By  Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what seems to be a win-win solution to the connectivity problem with the upcoming four-lane seaport road of Vizhinjam International Seaport and NH66, the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has proposed an underpass in the Mukkola-Thalakode corridor that can be constructed without the need for land acquisition. The proposal comes in the light of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) allegedly rejecting multiple proposals previously mooted by Adani Vizhinjam Ports Pvt Ltd citing technical complications for the same. 

An official of NATPAC said the Adani Group had approached them for technical help to resolve the issue a couple of months ago. “Currently, the NH66 bypass road and the upcoming seaport road have a height difference of nine metres. The truck terminal proposed as part of the Vizhinjam port is on the other side of NH66 and the four-lane seaport road will have to cross NH66 so that the trucks and containers can access the terminal,” said the official. 

The government had planned to acquire land to facilitate the construction of the connecting road. “The land acquisition is a time-consuming process and the company has no time to waste as the deadline for the completion of the port is fast approaching. The box subway or underpass proposal is highly feasible and can be executed after a clearance from the NHAI and the state government,” said the official. The NATPAC’s proposal involves construction of a 14-metre-wide and 27-metre-long box subway. 

“We came up with eight or nine proposals, however, this is the only plan which needs no land acquisition. We have submitted the proposal to Adani Vizhinjam Ports Pvt Ltd. They will be submitting the project proposal to NHAI and the state government very soon,” added the official. He further noted that the height of the service road of NH66 has to be raised by 1.5 metres for the underpass to be constructed. 

According to sources, the government was planning to acquire nearly 80 acres of land for establishing connectivity. An official of NHAI said that they haven’t received the new proposal from Adani Vizhinjam Ports Pvt Ltd. “Once we receive it, we will be sending it for clearance to the NHAI headquarters. We will give approval for the project only after the proposal is evaluated for technical feasibility. We have certain apprehensions about the height of the underpass,” said the official.

