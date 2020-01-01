Skipping obit reference sparks row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KS Sabarinadhan MLA has complained to the Speaker in protest against the failure of the house to make an obit reference to the late member and former minister Thomas Chandy.

In his letter Sabarinadhan said it was unfortunate and a violation of precedence. The Speaker’s office said it was an urgent decision on the special session. “Hence we could not make the customary obit reference followed by adjournment for the day.An obit reference with full honours will be made in the next session,” the office said.