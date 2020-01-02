Cheetah patrol launched to curb road accidents

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have rolled out cheetah patrol system to curb road accidents and traffic congestions. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday flagged off 10 cheetah patrol jeeps and 30 patrol bikes that will operate from selected points in the city. The decision to start the cheetah patrol was taken during the meeting convened by State Police Chief Loknath Behera on November 24 to resolve traffic-related issues in the city.

Police said the patrol group will be split into 10 groups and each group will manage traffic in areas designated to them. Apart from clearing traffic blocks and detecting traffic offences, the patrol teams will also be responsible for spotting potholes on the roads and trees that pose threat to the traffic and report them to the officers concerned.

Four-storey police station building inaugurated

The state’s first multi-level police station has started functioning in Thampanoor. The four-storey building for Thampanoor police was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. The police station has modern facilities such as rest rooms, armoury room, onference room and interrogation room. Facilities such as computers, WIFI connections and CCTV cameras are also made available.