CPI unhappy over Pinarayi omitting Achuthamenon’s name

Pinarayi said it was the EMS government in 1967 that brought in the land reforms.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI is unhappy over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan omitting the name of the late CPI leader and former chief minister C Achuthamenon in his address during the golden jubilee celebrations of the Land Reforms Act. The party is likely to convey its resentment. The CPI executive which met here on Wednesday entrusted Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan with the task. The CPI will hold an elaborate programme in Thrissur on January 4 in connection with the golden jubilee. Inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations at Ayyankali Hall here on Wednesday, Pinarayi heaped praises on former chief minister E M S Namboodiripad and K R Gowri Amma.

Pinarayi said it was the EMS government in 1967 that brought in the land reforms. Though he touched upon the 1969 government led by Achuthamenon, there was no mention about the late leader. It was the Achuthamenon government which fully implemented the Land Reforms (Amendment) Act, 1969. Also, it was the Achuthamenon panel which proposed the land reforms. Still, Pinarayi did not mention the leader’s name. “It shows his reluctance to accept the late leader.

In fact, the CPI feels, the fact that Pinarayi had to accept that the 1970 government had brought in the land reforms itself is a victory. The party will not make an issue out of this. The party will organise an elaborate programme which will be attended by leaders including party state secretary Kanam Rajendran, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac of CPM and Congress leader V M Sudheeran in connection with the jubilee of the Land Reforms Act in Thrissur,” said a CPI source.

