Probe into Sree Chitra anomalies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre has appointed a three-member committee comprising DGP Jacob Thomas to probe into the anomalies at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here.

The committee has been appointed based on a complaint filed by former DGP and member of the institute body of SCTIMST. The complaints raised against the institute included denial of treatment to the poor, lapse in deciding the priority for treatment of patients, irregularities in appointments, etc. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) director Dr B N Gangadharan and former director of Indian Institute of Science Govardhan Mehta are the other members of the panel which will submit its report before January 31.

If the allegations are found to be true, a detailed investigation will follow. Meanwhile, SCTIMST director Asha Kishore has welcomed the probe and said the allegations against the institute were found baseless in an earlier probe.