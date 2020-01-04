Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

MVD suspends over 3,950 licences for traffic violations

The stringent measures were enforced under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act for speeding, drunken driving, traffic signal violation and using mobile phones while driving

Published: 04th January 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Over 3,950 licences were suspended from January to November 2019 by the motor vehicles department (MVD) for traffic rule violations such as using mobile phones while driving, speeding, overloading, drunken driving and traffic signal violation in the district. Besides, cases of juvenile driving and licence-less driving were also reported.

According to official records with the transport department, close to 1,205 cases were registered for juvenile driving against the owners of the vehicles and about 4,001 cases against students for driving without a licence across the state over the past three years. Under the Safe Kerala project, the MVD has decided to focus on creating awareness in educational institutions this year. 

“Since the implementation of the Safe Kerala project, stringent penalties have been enforced by the department for violations under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act. After strong enforcement, the traffic transgressions have come down. We are also taking action against the owners of the vehicles for allowing juvenile driving which has also seen a decline after the enforcement. So, we are planning to create more awareness in schools and colleges to prevent such violations in future,” said R Sreelekha, transport commissioner.

For underage driving by people below 21 years, the guardians or vehicle owners will be held responsible and will either be charged with a  fine of `25,000 each or three-year imprisonment depending on the offence.  The vehicle registration of the owner will also be cancelled. The offenders will be tried under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. For licence-less driving, a fine of `10,000 will be imposed on the driver and `5,000 on the owner of the vehicle.  

As part of the National Road Safety Week, on January 11, the transport department is planning to launch more campaigns about road safety and traffic rules in educational institutions. “This time, our focus is more on schools and colleges where we will organise various activities highlighting the importance of road safety. We are also planning to revive traffic clubs in schools which have become defunct,” said Sreelekha. 

Under the Safe Kerala project, about 85 enforcement squads spread across the 14 districts in Kerala have been conducting regular inspections and reviewing accident-prone spots soon after they are reported. Kerala has about 14 regional transport officers, 99 Motor vehicle inspectors and about 255 assistant motor vehicle inspectors. 

State of affairs
●Close to 1,205 cases were 
registered for juvenile driving against the owners of vehicles and about 4,001 cases against students for driving without a licence across the state over the past three years 
●As part of the National Road Safety Week, the transport department is planning to launch campaigns about road safety in educational institutions 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp