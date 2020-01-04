Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Short film on magician Muthukad’s life screened at Kalabhavan

 ‘Gopinath Muthukad 45 years of Magic’, a short film on the life of the famous magician, was screened at the Kalabhavan Theatre on Friday.

Published: 04th January 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : ‘Gopinath Muthukad 45 years of Magic’, a short film on the life of the famous magician, was screened at the Kalabhavan Theatre on Friday. Filmmaker Adoor Goplakrishnan, Minister for Culture A K Balan and Muthukad’s mother Devaki Amma attended the screening to honour the magician. The short film which pays tribute to Muthukad depicts his hardships and achievements over the course of 45 years. 

“At the age of seven, I had started learning magic. At 10, I did my first magic show which was a failure. But my father told me that one cannot learn anything from victory while you can always learn from failures,” said Muthukad on the occasion.

 The film, directed and produced by Prajeesh Prem, was released under the banner of Roots and Wings productions. Muthukad himself acted in some of the flashback scenes. According to director Prajeesh, the shooting of the film began six months ago. “Ernakulam, Nilambur, Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram are some of the locations we shot at,’’ he said. 

Prajesh inspired to make the short film after reading Muthukad’s autobiography titled ‘Ormakalude Manthrika Sparsham’. Magic acts such as the fire escape and the propeller escape performed by Muthukad which ended as failures are some of the high points shown in the movie. 

The inauguration of Magic Academy (Poojapura), Magic Planet (2014) and Different Art Centre (2019) in the city are some of Muthukad’s achievements highlighted towards the end of the film. His selection as a celebrity advocate of Unicef is also featured. Adoor Gopalakrishnan presented a memento to director Prajeesh after the screening had ended. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp