Curtains to come down on Vasantholsavam-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Vasantholsavam- 2019’, the flower show, organised by state tourism department at Kanakakunnu palace premises will conclude on Sunday The nine-day show was so popular that the organisers had to extend the event by two more days following demands from the public. The palace premises were literally crowded with visitors from all over the districts during the last 10 days. Many people had to return due to the heavy rush of visitors at the venue. Thanks to the variety of flowers exhibited from Kanakakunnu gateway to Sooryakanthi auditorium. The show was conducted as per the guidelines of the Green protocol.

The Orchid, Anthurium, Daliya, Rose, Bonsai, Nepnadus displays stole the show. Apart from flower show, food festival and other stalls had also drawn the crowds. The flower show is being held in association with other organisations, and features an exhibition-cum-sale of agricultural produce, rare herbs and medicinal plants.

As many as 12 institutions including the Secretariat, Museum-Zoo, Agriculture College, Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Malabar Botanical Garden, Kerala Forest Research Institute, KIRTADS - Kerala Institute for Research Training & Development studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Assembly, Botany Department of Kerala University, Ayurveda Research Institute, Poojapura participated in the event. A huge installation of Jatayu of Jatayupara at Chadyamangalam and Sabarmathi ashram made of flowers attracted many. Cafe Kudumbasree was the main organiser of the food festivals that had a variety of cuisines from Malabar.