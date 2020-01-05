Doctor’s death: Police confirm suicide

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours after a woman doctor was found dead inside a car on medical college hospital premises, the Sreekariyam police based on its initial impression has concluded that it is death by suicide. According to the police she was found with a syringe piercing her left arm and a bottle was also found nearby.

Dr Minimol, 45, Associate Professor, General Surgery, Medical College was found dead on the driver’s seat of her car on the campus premises near Pathology lab on Friday evening. Her husband Dr Vinu had filed a missing complaint on Friday noon. The police had traced her mobile to the medical college campus.

“Prima facie, it is a clear case of suicide as we found a syringe injected on her left arm. There were also reports that her family life was not so smooth. However, we will wait for the postmortem report. A probe is on and statements of the students and teachers of the college have been recorded. Her husband’s statement will also be recorded soon,” said Prathap Chandran, Sreekariyam SI. The post-mortem examination was conducted on Saturday and the body was handed over to the family.