JC Daniel International Film Festival from January 13

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seven days of films await Neyyattinkara. The sixth J C Daniel International Film Festival will begin on January 13, with morning shows being held in various schools and colleges and night shows in public spaces. For the evening shows, the touring talkies of Kerala Chalachithra Academy will do rounds in the town. Jointly organised by Swadeshambhimani Cultural Centre and Chalachithra Academy, the festival is expected to be a window into world film for Neyyattinkara residents.

“The first edition which we did with delegates and other facilities of a film festival was not well received. However, once we changed the format the response was great. By the time we are done, an average of 5,000 people will be part of the festival,” said Vinod Sen, president of the Swadeshabhumani Cultural Centre.