Man slits lover's throat, kills self in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a macabre incident, a youngster murdered his girlfriend by slitting her throat and then he allegedly committed suicide by slitting his throat himself at Karakonam in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning.

Ashitha, 21, a resident of Karakonam, was killed by her lover Anu by slicing her jugular vein. Sources said the two were together for quite some time. The reason for the murder is not known yet.

As per the police accounts, Anu went to Ashitha's house by 9 am. After closing the door of Ashitha's room, Anu slit her throat using a sharp weapon and then he cut his throat using the same weapon. Hearing loud noise from the house, neighbours rushed in only to find both of them lying in a pool of blood.

The two were rushed to a nearby hospital where Ashitha was declared dead on arrival, while Anu was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for better treatment. He later succumbed to the injury by noon.