Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A love affair gone wrong shocks Karakonam

The Vellarada police said Anu, who resides just across the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, was in love with Ashika for quite sometime.

Published: 07th January 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Stalking

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “We all say love doesn’t kill. But now, we feel we have to distinguish between good love and bad love. Just like we segregate good people and bad people.” That was the reaction of a senior officer, who visited the crime spot in Karakonam where a disgruntled youth took a girl’s life and then his own. His words, it could be assumed, could’ve been prompted by the gory scene inside the house. There was blood splattered on the floor of the bedroom where the murder took place, with red marks visible on the bed as well. Outside the room, sat the parents of the girl, leaning against the wall, totally shattered.

The Vellarada police said Anu, who resides just across the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, was in love with Ashika for quite sometime. “Their affair was known to all. Later, Ashika’s parents objected to their relationship and lodged a complaint against Anu at Vellarada station,” said a police officer. As per Neyyattinkara DySP Anil Kumar, the complaint was registered last April and the police had summoned the duo and their parents.  “The complaint was that Anu was stalking her. At the police station, Anu gave in writing that he will not pursue her anymore. We thought it was over,” he said. However, the two still met occasionally, said local sources.

Local ward member R Sujeer said they also thought the matter was settled forever after the police complaint. “The two families stay in my ward. We all know each other well. We did not know that this affair will have a bloody end. The people in the locality are really shocked and are yet to tide over this tragedy,” he said.  

Meanwhile, police have recovered the knife that was used to commit the crime. Sources said it was a freshly procured knife and had grooves on it. The sources said they will wait for the forensic reports to check whether the youth was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp