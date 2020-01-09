District-level competitions of India Skills Kerala 2020 to be held from Jan 15

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : District-level competitions of India Skills Kerala 2020, being organised by the Industrial Training Department (ITD) and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) under the State Labour and Skills Department will be held in different centres across the state from January 15 to 20. A total of 16,293 youngsters will compete in 42 categories of vocational and non-vocational skills in the district-level rounds, followed by zonal competitions and the state-level finale.

Zonal events will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode from January 27 to 31. The grand state-level final is scheduled from February 22 to 24, at Swapna Nagari, Kozhikode. The winners at the state level competitions will get `1 lakh each as prize money, and runners up will get a purse of `50,000. All finalists will get `10,000 each. Details regarding the venue and time of competitions can be obtained by visiting www.indiaskillskerala.com, or by calling at 9496327045.