New casualty dept at medical college hospital to open soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new casualty department of the Medical College hospital in Thiruvananthapuram will soon be open for public. Health Minister K K Shailaja instructed the hospital authorities and contractors to finish the work of the new centre at the earliest. According to a release from the minister’s office, 90 per cent of the construction work has been completed. Once the road work under way in front of the new building is completed, the two-storey modern facility would be ready for inauguration.

Once opened, it will be a huge relief from the various issues faced by patients in the current old casualty. This will also reduce the traffic issues that occur on the medical college premises and in front of the current casualty department. As per the press note, the new casualty has AIIMS model trauma care facility and emergency medicine department.

The work was done with a budget of `10 crore. Apart from this `11.27 crore was also allotted as part of trauma care project. This modern two-storey building set up beside the main road near the Medical College entrance, has X-ray, Ultrasound scan, CT scan and MRI scan facilities on the ground floor giving easier access to people.

Various casualty sections, surgical ICU, medical ICU, operation theatres, pre-operation and post-operation rooms and an observation room with 80 beds are part of this block. There are eight operation theatres with various specialities including neurosurgery and orthopaedics along with surgery and ortho-procedure rooms.

As part of the `717 crore master plan for the development of the medical college, various construction works are under way. It was with the `58 crore allotted for the first phase of this project that the road construction work in the premises was started. Once the road is completed, the vehicles coming into the new casualty would leave the compound through the parallel compound near the current casualty and will serve as a one way road.

