Revival of Shankhumukham beach stuck in rut

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Shankhumukham development plan project worth Rs 14.67 crore aimed at reviving the past glory of the Shanghumugham beach is yet to be a reality. According to the officials with the Tourism Department, although 50 per cent of work has been completed, a few technical obstructions continue to hamper the flow of work. The prime tourist spot was destroyed due to sea erosion during the monsoon season. To boost infrastructure and tourism, the Tourism Department had chalked out a master plan to give the area a major facelift. The schemes to be implemented as part of the plan include constructing an urban plaza, providing better parking and recreational facilities, and a cultural hub.

As part of the plan, the Muthuchippi Park would be converted into a biodiversity park. To solve parking woes, Tsunami Park would be used as a parking facility. Although a building was constructed near the Tsunami Park to shift eateries from the beachside, only a few vendors have occupied the space.“Food stalls which have obtained a license from the Food Safety Department are allowed to run their business in the area and those manning the stalls have been given uniforms. But due to a technical issue in the building, only a few vendors have occupied space,” said a tourism official.

Renovation of the Chacha Nehru Traffic Training Park in Shanghumugham is underway.

“Cycle track development work in the park has already begun. Also, a parking facility is being constructed for visitors,” said Shahul Hameed, deputy director, Tourism Department. He said that the development work is being conducted in different stages. Beachfront developments include entry gate, parking lot and other landscape developments. “As per the master plan, all proposed developmental and renovation work has to be completed by March 2020, but it may get delayed due to the technical reasons,” said Shahul.

Development work of the Veli tourist village is also in progress. Other projects include setting up urban and eco-parks. An agreement has been made between the Kudumbashree members and vendors to ensure proper disposal of waste on the beach premises.