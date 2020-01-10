Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Road safety to be included in school syllabus

100-page book to feature traffic control measures, road manners and safety in school zones

Published: 10th January 2020 06:49 AM

By Ramu R 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic signals, the importance of administering first aid after accidents, rules to be followed while riding a motorcycle and crossing a road, the importance of helmets and seat belts, road safety laws and organisations concerned are some of the topics covered in the 100-page book prepared by  Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA). 

‘The Road Safety Handbook’ printed in Malayalam will be a part of the state school curriculum from the upcoming academic year. The book features 10 units such as traffic control measures, road manners and safety in school zones. According to T Elangovan, executive director, KRSA, the need to bring out a road safety book was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, transport and education ministers. “We discussed with stakeholders including those from the Motor Vehicles Department, police, education, health and public works departments and the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre and formed a committee to decide on what needs to be included in the curriculum,” said Elangovan.

A series of workshops were also held in the last three months by the KRSA with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the police department and teachers to develop the book aimed at children below 13 years.  “It will become a part of their lifestyle if they are taught road safety rules from a young age,” said the executive director. The book features plenty of activities and illustrations that demonstrate the dos and don’ts of road safety. It will be officially released by the chief minister at a function to be attended by health and education ministers on January 22.

The KRSA is also planning to arrange training with for 1,85,000 teachers in road safety education in April and May in association with SCERT and the education department. The authority is also involved with the MVD in setting up smart traffic classrooms in 20 schools across the state which will become operational from March. “The classrooms will be equipped with road safety models along with a laptop and screen for video display and Skype interactions,” said Elangovan. Similarly, the state police will be starting traffic clubs in schools soon to spread road safety awareness.  

Smart traffic classrooms
Government Model Boys HSS in Attingal, Government Model HSS at Punnamoodu, Government HSS Chavara in Sankaramangalam (Kollam), Government VHSS in Kadakkal (Kollam), Government Boys HSS in Adoor and GHSS in Rajakkad (Idukki) are some of the schools where the smart traffic classrooms are being developed.

