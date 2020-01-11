Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corporation approves revision projects

Foot overbridge at East Fort, work on Kazhakoottam market to be completed

Published: 11th January 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revision projects of the action plan for 2019-20 was approved by the city corporation council at a special council meeting held on Friday. Key projects like foot overbridge at East Fort (Rs 50 lakh), Life Mission flats to be built in Poonkulam (General Rs 1.1 crore and SCP Rs 8.18 crore), Employment Skill Centre in Medical College ward (Rs 30 lakh), second phase of Chackai UP School development (Rs 40 lakh), Women-friendly Centre in Kadakampalli ward (Rs 55 lakh) and the completion of Kazhakoottam market (Rs 75 lakh) were added to the revision project.

The construction of a new flat at Kalladimugham as part of  Life Mission has also been approved. Tender savings from various wards worth Rs 1 crore were also added to the general projects. Meanwhile, M R Gopan, a BJP councillor, said: “Using tender savings of all wards and diverting them to other projects in various wards are not acceptable. We have strongly opposed the move. The tender savings is being diverted to projects in the wards of the mayor and standing committee chairpersons. Some officials are 
supporting them to get their agenda implemented.” The UDF also raised similar allegations during the council meeting.

Mayor K Sreekumar said that there has been no discrimination in including the revision projects. “We have added as many projects from all wards without any discrimination. School renovation, housing projects and other major projects are part of the revision. Our main aim is to implement these projects as soon as possible,” said the mayor.

Complaint reddressal
A complaint reddressal meeting for all councillors was held at the mini-conference hall of the city corporation after the council meeting. The objections raised by councillors and issues in their wards were discussed with the mayor and corporation officials. The issues will be brought before respective standing committees and the secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp