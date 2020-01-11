Corporation approves revision projects

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revision projects of the action plan for 2019-20 was approved by the city corporation council at a special council meeting held on Friday. Key projects like foot overbridge at East Fort (Rs 50 lakh), Life Mission flats to be built in Poonkulam (General Rs 1.1 crore and SCP Rs 8.18 crore), Employment Skill Centre in Medical College ward (Rs 30 lakh), second phase of Chackai UP School development (Rs 40 lakh), Women-friendly Centre in Kadakampalli ward (Rs 55 lakh) and the completion of Kazhakoottam market (Rs 75 lakh) were added to the revision project.

The construction of a new flat at Kalladimugham as part of Life Mission has also been approved. Tender savings from various wards worth Rs 1 crore were also added to the general projects. Meanwhile, M R Gopan, a BJP councillor, said: “Using tender savings of all wards and diverting them to other projects in various wards are not acceptable. We have strongly opposed the move. The tender savings is being diverted to projects in the wards of the mayor and standing committee chairpersons. Some officials are

supporting them to get their agenda implemented.” The UDF also raised similar allegations during the council meeting.

Mayor K Sreekumar said that there has been no discrimination in including the revision projects. “We have added as many projects from all wards without any discrimination. School renovation, housing projects and other major projects are part of the revision. Our main aim is to implement these projects as soon as possible,” said the mayor.

Complaint reddressal

A complaint reddressal meeting for all councillors was held at the mini-conference hall of the city corporation after the council meeting. The objections raised by councillors and issues in their wards were discussed with the mayor and corporation officials. The issues will be brought before respective standing committees and the secretary.