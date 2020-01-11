Food safety department launches ‘Eat Right Kerala’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to promote healthy food habits among students, the ‘Eat Right’ campaign was launched by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) which banned the sale of junk food in and around the school. The Food Safety Department has also come out with the campaign ‘Eat Right Kerala’ which focuses on creating more awareness among students to take up healthy food habits.

A walkathon creating awareness on safe food was held from Kowdiar to Tagore Theatre on Thursday which was attended by students, Food Safety Department officials and nutritionists from the Indian Medical Association (IMA). As many as 13 schools participated in the walkathon where children held placards with messages on healthy food habits and the guidelines to be followed for a healthy diet.

“We are focusing more on school students to reduce their unhealthy eating habits. More programmes will be conducted in association with the schools in the city to ensure the right food is served. This campaign will be followed in other districts as well,” said Alex K Isaac, assistant commissioner, Food Safety Department.

Under the Food Safety and Standards (Safe food and healthy diet for school children) Regulations 2019, about 10 guidelines have been laid out such as food labelled as high in salt, fat and sugar cannot be sold to children in schools, hostels and colleges within a radius of 50m. French fries, fried chips, samosa, ready-to-eat food, pizzas and burgers have been discouraged.

The department has taken a decision to conduct more awareness campaigns in schools along with interactions with students. “As per the guidelines provided by the FSSAI, we are also preparing a chart on a healthy diet for students in the state,” said Alex.