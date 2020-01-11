Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Food safety department launches ‘Eat Right Kerala’

The department has taken a decision to conduct more awareness campaigns in schools along with interactions with students.

Published: 11th January 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move to promote healthy food habits among students, the ‘Eat Right’ campaign was launched by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) which banned the sale of junk food in and around the school. The Food Safety Department has also come out with the campaign ‘Eat Right Kerala’ which focuses on creating more awareness among students to take up healthy food habits.

A walkathon creating awareness on safe food was held from Kowdiar to Tagore Theatre on Thursday which was attended by students, Food Safety Department officials and nutritionists from the Indian Medical Association (IMA). As many as 13 schools participated in the walkathon where children held placards with messages on healthy food habits and the guidelines to be followed for a healthy diet.

“We are focusing more on school students to reduce their unhealthy eating habits. More programmes will be conducted in association with the schools in the city to ensure the right food is served. This campaign will be followed in other districts as well,” said Alex K Isaac, assistant commissioner, Food Safety Department.

Under the Food Safety and Standards (Safe food and healthy diet for school children) Regulations 2019, about 10 guidelines have been laid out such as food labelled as high in salt, fat and sugar cannot be sold to children in schools, hostels and colleges within a radius of 50m. French fries, fried chips, samosa, ready-to-eat food, pizzas and burgers have been discouraged.

The department has taken a decision to conduct more awareness campaigns in schools along with interactions with students. “As per the guidelines provided by the FSSAI, we are also preparing a chart on a healthy diet for students in the state,” said Alex.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp