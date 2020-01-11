Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Foreign tourists give Capital a miss

T’Puram was the only district which registered negative growth in foreign tourist arrival in 2019 despite being free from flood

Published: 11th January 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An early morning drive is a wonderful way to begin the holiday season, especially in Thiruvananthapuram, a melting pot of cultures. It is a place where history walks hand in hand with culture and traditions to a tourist’s delight. However, all is not well in the capital city if the tourist arrival trends are any indication. There is only a trickling in of foreign tourists.

Despite the city being blessed with cliffs and beaches, foreign tourists have been ditching the capital city for the past few years. This has happened despite the state capital being free of flood and other natural calamities during the last two years, while the rest of the state reeled under the impact of the worst flooding in its history. Yet, the tourist arrival in Thiruvananthapuram has seen a dip of over 20 per cent in the first three quarters of 2019.

Interestingly, Thiruvananthapuram was the only district which registered negative growth in foreign tourist arrival in 2019 (up to September). On the other hand, Idukki registered the highest growth of 62.95 per cent in the first nine months of 2019 and Wayanad registered the lowest at 1.79 per cent. In total when Kerala registered a growth of 4.84 per cent during this period, the capital had negative growth of 20.76 per cent.

Among the popular destinations, Kovalam witnessed the highest erosion of foreign tourists in the last three years (2016-18). If 1.6 lakh foreign tourists visited Kovalam in 2016, it dropped to 1.4 lakhs in 2018. So is the case with Varkala and Ponmudi, two popular destinations. On the contrary, Poovar registered a marginal growth, which is emerging as a beach destination in recent times but at the cost of Kovalam and Varkala.

According to tourism officials, tourist arrival failed to pick up despite the discovery of a treasure trove inside the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The fact is that beach destinations have almost reached its saturation point. To attract more tourists, there has to be a major makeover in the destinations during the coming days while maintaining its natural beauty, said a senior officer.

According to Martien Weber from Holland, who came to Kovalam in the 1980s and started a nature-friendly resort, the destination in the early years was a paradise. But now it has lost its charm: buildings have mushroomed everywhere, there is poor maintenance of basic amenities and infrastructure, apart from poor upkeep of beaches, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram tourists
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp