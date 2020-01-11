Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kodiyeri slams Centre for excluding Kerala from flood relief fund

In 2019, the state faced a similar situation as landslips hit Malabar region.

Published: 11th January 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kerala CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has criticised the Centre for its reluctance to give calamity relief of Rs 5,908 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund even after the state faced acute crisis in all sectors due to 2018 floods. In his Facebook post, Kodiyeri alleged that the Union Government has given only Rs 2,904 crore when the state sought Rs 5,616 crore.

The Centre has also rejected the state’s relief request as part of a special package. The Centre had earlier refused to accept the UAE government financial aid to the state and prevented the state ministers’ foreign trip for collecting relief fund. 

In 2019, the state faced a similar situation as landslips hit Malabar region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be held responsible for rejecting the state’s demand based on the decision taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Another blow from the Centre is the Rs 205 crore bill for distributing 89,000 tonnes of foodgrain to relief camps from the Food Corporation of India. During the time of distribution, the Centre had promised that the grains will be free of cost. So the Centre is taking revenge on the state and its BJP leaders. Union minister of state V Muraleedharan should comment on this, Kodiyeri said.  

Last Monday, a high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah had chosen seven states, including four BJP-ruled ones- Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura and Assam- for disbursal of flood relief. But Kerala has not received any response even after repeated requests. 

The Centre had earlier 
released an interim financial aid of Rs 3,200 crore to four states, which again did not include Kerala.

TAGS
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Kerala floods flood relief BJP
Comments

