Corporation to install streetlights on NH 66 bypass before local body polls

The corporation embarks on the task following demands from the residents, motorists and Technopark employees.

Published: 12th January 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties, the newly developed NH 66 bypass from Kazhakoottam to Mukkola will soon have street lights much to the relief of night time commuters. Though the proposal is still at planning stage, the city corporation is expected to install the street lights on the median before the local body elections scheduled at the end of the year.

The corporation embarks on the task following demands from the residents, motorists and Technopark employees. Mayor K Sreekumar said, “We have already planned and will envisage this as a key project of the city corporation. The preliminary works will begin soon. The work of the entire stretch is almost complete. So we will address the concerns of the residents and motorists and install lights before the local body election itself.” Earlier, there was an uncertainty on the issue as the National Highways Authority of India had said installing street lights on the entire stretch was city corporation’s responsibility. The residents and techies welcomed the corporation move.

“It is very dangerous to travel through the bypass during night. Many vehicles tend to speed on the dark four-lane stretch endangering other motorists and pedestrians. We welcome the corporation’s decision,” said Rejith S, Akkulam resident. The absence of lights has long inconvenienced commuters from Technopark-phase II (Infosys and UST global) to the Technopark phase-I (main campus). V R Rahul, a techie, said the darkness made it hard to move in and out of the park due to ongoing construction work of the elevated highway in front of the IT park. “Proper lighting will also help women techies travelling at night," said Rahul. The NH-66 bypass from Kazhakoottam to Mukkola is slated to become a major artery of the district. It should be noted that no other highway in the state is so close to an airport, seaport (upcoming), city centre, star hotels and an IT park.

