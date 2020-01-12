Medha Patkar to address rally against CAA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social activist Medha Patkar will address a huge rally in the capital against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Monday. School and college students, teachers, cultural icons and activists will take part in the rally.

The rally will begin at 3pm from East Fort and Medha will address the gathering at Gandhi Park. Student representatives from JNU, Jamiya Milliya, Pondicherry University, IIT-Chennai and Cusat are also expected to take part in the rally. A street play titled “Ningal Quevilaanu” (You are in the queue) directed by M Pradeepan of the School of Drama, Thrissur, will be staged at various parts of the city from Sunday. Street singing group ‘Azadi’ will also accompany the street plays. For more details, contact M Shajarkhan, convenor: 9387758318.