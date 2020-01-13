Organs of law student who died in Thiruvananthapuram road accident donated to five

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the untimely demise of their son, his family gave a fresh lease of life to five persons. Aditya B Manoj, 21, son of Manoj Kumar and Bindhu, of Sasthamangalam, died in an accident that occurred on the Sasthamangalam-Vellayambalam stretch in December. Now, the family has become the first to donate organs this year through the deceased organ donation programme in the state.

The youth’s one kidney and liver were transplanted in patients at KIMS Hospital while another kidney was donated to a patient at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The corneas were donated to patients at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology.

Aditya was a fourth-year law student of Mar Gregorious Law College in Thiruvananthapuram.

He was on his way back home around 9 pm on December 29 when a speeding car hit him and another bike rider Abdul Rahim, a Uber Eats employee from Nedumangad.

The latter died on the spot.

Aditya, who sustained severe head injuries, was shifted to KIMS Hospital. The car which hit them fled the scene without stopping and the police are trying to identify it.

On Thursday, doctors confirmed that Aditya was brain dead and his parents agreed to donate his organs after KIMS Hospital’s transplant procurement manager Dr R Muraleedharan convinced the family.

Kerala Network for Organ Donation (Mrithasanjeevani) nodal officer Dr Noble Gracious and convenor Dr Ajayakumar M K were involved in the efforts. Aditya’s funeral rites were held at his residence in Sasthamangalam on Saturday.