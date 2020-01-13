Sree Chitra's technology for efficient cancer treatment wins US patent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A novel technology for cancer treatment developed by the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences has won a US patent. The project funded by the Indian Council for Medical Research was led by Dr Lissy Krishnan and team of the Biomedical Technology wing of SCTIMST.

The technology is for sustained delivery of a potential chemotherapeutic molecule around cancer tissues. “Oral and intravenous chemotherapy are effective but they also kill normal cells which cause serious side effects. But continuous local delivery of anti-cancer drug directly on cancer tissue will avoid the drugs affecting normal cells,” said a statement.