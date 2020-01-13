Thiruvananthapuram's SAT maternity hospital gets Rs 1.25 crore worth upgrade

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SAT Hospital, the largest maternity and children’s model hospital in the state, has got an infrastructure boost worth Rs 1.25 crore. An all-new paediatric casualty wing, Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhathi (KASP) counter, renovated medical record library, ‘Mittayi’ clinic and ultrasound scanning machine are among the facilities that will be inaugurated by Health Minister KK Shailaja at noon on Tuesday.

The new paediatric casualty wing, built at the cost of Rs 70 lakh, has replaced the old Gyanec OP in the main building. Co-operation, Tourism and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will preside over the function.

“The new facilities will only bolster SAT’s reputation,” the Minister said. With the new paediatric wing being thrown open, the acute space crunch which has plagued the facility so far will be a thing of the past.

The government had recently given administrative sanction to the tune of Rs 5 crore for various development projects at SAT.

A master plan worth Rs 717 crore is being implemented for the comprehensive development of the Medical College Hospital campus which houses SAT.

The minister stated that renovation works amounting to Rs 58.37 crore are underway including the laying of the road from Medical College entrance to SAT Hospital.

New departments such as paediatric cardiology, paediatric nephrology and reproductive medicine have been set up besides the launch of super speciality and PG courses in these departments. A paediatric cath lab has also been sanctioned.

Paediatric casualty wing

The air-conditioned paediatric casualty wing boasts of most modern facilities which include mobile ventilators to shift children who are in critical condition to the ICU. A portable scanning machine will help identify serious ailments as well as internal bleeding and thereby ensure proper treatment without delay. A spacious waiting area for patients and bystanders is now in place along with toilets, drinking water facility and a television unit.

Other facilities

Patients can now make use of the new ultrasound scanning machine installed at the cost of Rs 35 lakh free of cost under various government schemes. With an exclusive haemophilia clinic set to be launched, the old space in the SAT Hospital building has been revamped into KASP office.

The medical records library which was hitherto facing a space crunch has been renovated with Rs 16 lakh and is set to benefit research students.

The Kerala State Social Security Mission’s ‘Mittayi’ project, to provide free treatment and follow-up care to children suffering from type 1 diabetes will be aided by a new clinic set up in conjunction. Insulin pen, glucometer and insulin pump will be disbursed through the Mittyai clinic.