Corp to begin registration of water tankers from Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation will begin the registration process for private water tankers on Tuesday. The last date to apply for the licence is January 22. Aimed at providing clean drinking water to the public and prevent the exploitation by private tanker operators who charge exorbitant rates for water, the corporation had passed a bylaw last month mandating registration of all water tankers supplying water in the corporation limit.

“The KWA run stations will be the filling stations for clean drinking water. Those who want to supply water for non drinking purposes also need licence. The sources of non drinking water supply (individuals or institutions) also need to register with the corporation. We have also identified a few places,” said an official. The consumers will be able to book water online from Kerala Water Authority run filling stations through corporation once the procedures are complete. “The customers can place orders for a minimum of 500 litres of water and above online,” said the official.

The tankers which apply for licences have to meet specified fitness and hygienic standards to secure the licence. Besides, they will also be issued digital passes that have to be shown at the filling stations. The tankers will be fitted with GPS devices and flow metres and both will be linked to the corporation’s software to keep track of the tankers. The tankers will also have to follow a colour code. Tankers carrying drinking water will have to be painted blue. Unauthorised tankers distributing water in the city limits will be penalized by the civic body with fines ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50000 All water bookings should be done through corporation once the whole process is completed.