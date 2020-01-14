Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Drive to implant microchips in pet dogs to pick up pace

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation is a set to revitalise the programme that gives licence to pet dogs and implant a microchip in them for identification purposes. Already 7,000 pet owners have secured a licence for their dogs from the corporation so far. However, over time the programme has been on a slump for some time now.

This project will now pick up the pace with the first licensing campaign taking place at Kunnukuzhi on January 23. The project will be inaugurated by Mayor K Sreekumar at Barton Hill School by handing over the licence and chip to the pet owners. The registration fee is Rs 120.

“The project was successful when we implemented it. The chips are inserted into the dog’s body and we will be able to identify them with the help of the chip in case of accidents or missing cases. The service is provided at 16 veterinary dispensaries of the corporation. However, the campaign is expected to give a fillip to the project,” said Dr J N Sreerag, corporation veterinary surgeon.Vaccination to prevent rabies will also be given to the dogs that are registered.

“The summer season is approaching and it often comes with consequences in which dogs are susceptible to diseases. We aim to register all pet dogs under the corporation,” said I P Binu, Health Standing Committee Chairperson. The vaccination is also available in all the dispensaries of the corporation.

