Five arrested for moral policing

Meanwhile, the Women’s Commission has sought a report from Valiyathura police on the incident.

Published: 14th January 2020 07:21 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Valiyathura police have arrested five men for allegedly heckling a young woman and her two male friends on Shankhumukham beach on Saturday night. Those involved in the moral policing incident were Navas, Muhammed Ali, Ansari, Shuhaib and Antony.

All of them hail from Vallakkadavu and Kannanthura areas. The case pertains to heckling of Sree Lakshmi and her two friends on Shanghumugham beach on Saturday night.

The gang verbally abused the woman and tried to manhandle her friends. Police registered a case and the five were nabbed. The five have been slapped with non-bailable sections and were produced before the magistrate.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Commission has sought a report from Valiyathura police on the incident. They have also suo motu registered a case. Commission chairperson M C Josephine said it’s still the society that decides whether the women should appear in public or not.

