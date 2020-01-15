Health Minister Shailaja calls on special child

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ashwin Madhu, a child affected by debilitating cerebral palsy, had a special visitor at his hospital ward in the medical college hospital on Tuesday. Health Minister K K Shailaja who facilitated his free treatment had come to see Ashwin and his parents. She spent time with them and enquired about his health with the doctors there. During the visit the minister congratulated R Nila, a classmate of Ashwin who was part of the effort to bring his case to the minister’s attention. “Ashwin is getting best treatment due to his kind-hearted friends,” said the minister.

The minister got to know about Ashwin through a letter written by his classmates of Government LP School, West Kallada in December. The letter made a plea requesting her intervention to help Ashwin who hails from an economically weak family.

On her instruction the Social Security Mission included his care under the ‘We Care’ project. Ashwin is under the treatment of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre in Medical College. He gets free treatment, medicine, therapy, aid equipment and surgery if needed. The PMR Centre head Dr Abdul Gafoor, Dr Suresh, Dr Sakaria are part of his treatment team. Reporedly, a fall in his infancy had affected Ashwin’s ability to walk or talk. His condition worsened when he reached Class III. Upon receiving the letter the minister enquired about his condition with the head mistress.