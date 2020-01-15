Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

MVD observes road safety awareness week

Cartoon hoardings prepared by the MVD have also been set up along the roads portraying messages on road safety.

Published: 15th January 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

MVD officers inspecting vehicles as part of the Road Safety Awareness Week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Besides penalising motorists for traffic violations, the Motor Vehicles Department  (MVD) and the Regional Transport Office (enforcement), have begun a slew of awareness programmes on road safety for the public as part of the National Road Safety Awareness Week.

The MVD officers have started creating awareness among the motorists booked for traffic violations such as driving without helmets and seat belts, talking over the phone while driving and overspeeding. A road safety awareness checking programme was held near Raj Bhavan in which 13 motor vehicle enforcement squads were part of the drive.  “There is a lack of awareness among motorists regarding the road safety rules and amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act.  Instead of charging violators, we considered giving awareness classes for those violating traffic rules,” said Bijumon K, RTO (enforcement),

Thiruvananthapuram. “We hope that the awareness drive will help bring a change among traffic violators and instil traffic discipline,” he said.A slew of other programmes will also be held in the city as part of the 31st Road Safety Week observance in the district.

A free eye checkup and cataract surgery camp for private and public sector vehicle drivers were conducted at Priyadarshini hall, Fort on Tuesday. The event was organised by MVD, Safe Kerala enforcement squad, Thiruvananthapuram Host Lions Club in association with Karakonam Medical College. A road safety awareness programme was also held at Manaveeyam Veedhi by the MVD and the NCC units from schools and colleges with a rally.

Cartoon hoardings prepared by the MVD have also been set up along the roads portraying messages on road safety. Besides this, seminars and competitions will be conducted to create awareness among the public. The awareness week will conclude on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp