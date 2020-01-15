MVD observes road safety awareness week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Besides penalising motorists for traffic violations, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and the Regional Transport Office (enforcement), have begun a slew of awareness programmes on road safety for the public as part of the National Road Safety Awareness Week.

The MVD officers have started creating awareness among the motorists booked for traffic violations such as driving without helmets and seat belts, talking over the phone while driving and overspeeding. A road safety awareness checking programme was held near Raj Bhavan in which 13 motor vehicle enforcement squads were part of the drive. “There is a lack of awareness among motorists regarding the road safety rules and amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act. Instead of charging violators, we considered giving awareness classes for those violating traffic rules,” said Bijumon K, RTO (enforcement),

Thiruvananthapuram. “We hope that the awareness drive will help bring a change among traffic violators and instil traffic discipline,” he said.A slew of other programmes will also be held in the city as part of the 31st Road Safety Week observance in the district.

A free eye checkup and cataract surgery camp for private and public sector vehicle drivers were conducted at Priyadarshini hall, Fort on Tuesday. The event was organised by MVD, Safe Kerala enforcement squad, Thiruvananthapuram Host Lions Club in association with Karakonam Medical College. A road safety awareness programme was also held at Manaveeyam Veedhi by the MVD and the NCC units from schools and colleges with a rally.

Cartoon hoardings prepared by the MVD have also been set up along the roads portraying messages on road safety. Besides this, seminars and competitions will be conducted to create awareness among the public. The awareness week will conclude on Friday.