SAT Hospital is largest of its kind in South India: KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: HEALTH Minister K K Shailaja said that SAT Hospital is the largest hospital for mother and child in South India. She was speaking after inaugurating a number of facilities in the hospital on Tuesday. The government has spent `1.25 crore for setting up a paediatric casualty wing, Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhathi (KASP) counter, renovated medical record library, Mittayi clinic for treating diabetes affecting children and ultrasound scanning machine. The new paediatric casualty wing, built at the cost of `70 lakh, has replaced the old gynaecology OP in the main building. Councillor S S Sindhu presided over the function.

The government had recently given administrative sanction to the tune of `5 crore for various development projects at SAT. The minister said the efforts had been made to make the hospital world class. A master plan worth `717 crore is being implemented for the comprehensive development of the Medical College Hospital campus which houses SAT. The minister said renovation works amounting to `58.37 crore was under way, including the laying of the road from Medical College entrance to SAT Hospital. According to her, the efforts were part of government’s decision to raise five medical colleges to centres of excellence.