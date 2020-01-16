Smartphones given to 1,000 visually impaired

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the ‘Kazhcha project’ of the Kerala State Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation, 1,000 smart phones were distributed here on Wednesday to select visually impaired individuals. The phones were distributed at the inaugural ceremony of the state-level smart phone distribution and two-day training programme to use the phone.

“The smart phone will serve as a handy one to the visually impaired. Once they are trained how to use it, the specially programmed phones can help them do bank transactions and find obstacles in their path while walking. It will also help the visually impaired to contribute in many ways.The phones will be distributed in all districts,” said K K Shailaja, Health Minister.

The smart phones have many disabled friendly applications installed in them. The phones are expected to improve the quality of life of the visually impaired people.

“Kerala received the national award for the empowerment of the disabled last year based on the works done in the sector. There are more than 21 disabilities. Each of them has to be tended to differently. Aimed at this, we have given shape to many projects to aid the differently abled,” the minister said.

“The state will soon have a modern showroom and sales centre for the aides necessary for handicapped persons. The `3-crore-worth project will be beneficial to them. Financial aid will be given to deserving people to buy these aides,” she added.