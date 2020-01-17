All-woman probe teams to deal with grave crimes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department is planning to start an all-women independent investigation team that will deal with serious offences against women and children. The wing will be modelled on the lines of the Crime Branch or Anti-Terrorist Squad and will be led by an officer of the rank of Inspector General or Deputy Inspector General.

The idea to constitute the exclusive women team is one among the proposals that has been tabled by state police chief Loknath Behera as part of ‘Women Safety Year.’ The police have decided to observe 2020 as Women Safety Year to make Kerala safe for women. The programme is being launched at a time when crimes against women are on the rise in the state. State police chief Loknath Behera said the investigation teams would be formed at police range levels and they would deal with serious crimes committed against women and children.

“The team members will report to a woman officer of the rank of SP. The teams will mostly deal with cases where victims are women and children,” he said. Police sources said the allwomen teams would function for a year and after that their service would be extended on the basis of their performance.

As per the plan, woman investigators will probe selected cases and file chargesheets within 60 days. This, the police officers felt, will help in speedy and successful prosecution. Special prosecutors will be made available if necessary, sources said. Another proposal of the police is to provide legal provisions to take a detailed statement of the victim by the judge regarding the impact of the crime on their life.

“The statement would be taken before pronouncing the judgment. Such a legal provision will enable the judge to understand the emotional turmoil that the victim had undergone during the crime and later during the trial. Other recommendations are on giving weekly awareness to school students on POCSO and Juvenile Justice Acts, conducting gender sensitisation training and self-defence training to women.