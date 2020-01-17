‘Blockchain technology can be used in farming and health sectors’

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “For the past three years, we have been working on some projects which are socially relevant and giving training to the students to develop employability skills that include both technical and professional training. Besides this, we are trying to come up with a development strategy for the state. Blockchain technology is one such technology that can be used in sectors ranging from farming to even health,” said Santhosh Kurup, CEO, The Information and Communication Technology Academy of Kerala (ICTAK).

To enhance digital skills, ICT Academy of Kerala has signed a memorandum of understanding with UiPath on robotic process automation. The academy has held discussions with IBM on Internet of Things (IoT). They are also working with the state government on their Accelerated Blockchain Competency development (ABCD) programme which focuses on giving students first-level training, thereby offering good opportunities in the IT field. The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), has come up with an industry-oriented blockchain course in association with ICT Academy of Kerala which aims to empower women in the field of blockchain technology.

“The government is working on many interesting programmes and this industry-oriented blockchain course especially for women will also offer high employment opportunities,” says Santhosh. Woman candidates who secure more than 60 per cent marks in the entrance examination for the admission into the ABCD programme will be eligible to learn the course free of cost, he said.

Graduates in engineering and science streams are eligible to apply for the entrance examination. The entrance test will cover topics such as numerical ability, logical reasoning and basic computer science.

ICT Academy of Kerala has also tied up with the government for some unique areas where blockchain technology can be used.

Santhosh says: “Blockchain technology has evolved but it is rather a slow transition as whenever a new technology is introduced, people are sceptical of its implementation. Although we are planning on expanding the use of blockchain technology to other states as well, we are focusing on the health and agriculture sector in Kerala.”

He also said that the academy is primarily focusing on three courses. Artificial intelligence and machine learning course for entry-level students who have graduated will be rolled out soon. They are also working with Intel and Ernst & Young to role out a programme on cyber security and also with Unity for the Augmented reality programme.