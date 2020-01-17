Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Blockchain technology can be used in farming and health sectors’

Graduates in engineering and science streams are eligible to apply for the entrance examination.

Published: 17th January 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By  Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “For the past three years, we have been working on some projects which are socially relevant and giving training to the students to develop employability skills that include both technical and professional training. Besides this, we are trying to come up with a development strategy for the state. Blockchain technology is one such technology that can be used in sectors ranging from farming to even health,” said Santhosh Kurup, CEO, The Information and Communication Technology Academy of Kerala (ICTAK).

To enhance digital skills, ICT Academy of Kerala has signed a memorandum of understanding with UiPath on robotic process automation. The academy has held discussions with IBM on Internet of Things (IoT). They are also working with the state government on their Accelerated Blockchain Competency development (ABCD) programme which focuses on giving students first-level training, thereby offering good opportunities in the IT field. The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), has come up with an industry-oriented blockchain course in association with ICT Academy of Kerala which aims to empower women in the field of blockchain technology.

“The government is working on many interesting programmes and this industry-oriented blockchain course especially for women will also offer high employment opportunities,” says Santhosh. Woman candidates who secure more than 60 per cent marks in the entrance examination for the admission into the ABCD programme will be eligible to learn the course free of cost, he said.

Graduates in engineering and science streams are eligible to apply for the entrance examination. The entrance test will cover topics such as numerical ability, logical reasoning and basic computer science.
 ICT Academy of Kerala has also tied up with the government for some unique areas where blockchain technology can be used. 

Santhosh says: “Blockchain technology has evolved but it is rather a slow transition as whenever a new technology is introduced, people are sceptical of its implementation. Although we are planning on expanding the use of blockchain technology to other states as well, we are focusing on the health and agriculture sector in Kerala.”

He also said that the academy is primarily focusing on three courses. Artificial intelligence and machine learning course for entry-level students who have graduated will be rolled out soon.  They are also working with Intel and Ernst & Young to role out a programme on cyber security and also with Unity for the Augmented reality programme. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp