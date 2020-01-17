Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dubai-model smart police stations likely by May

These smart stations would be kiosks where complainants can interact and register their complaints with the officers virtually.

Published: 17th January 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The efforts of the state police to set up Dubai model smart police stations in the state is nearing fruition. If the things go as planned, the smart stations would come up by May in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam cities.

These smart stations would be kiosks where complainants can interact and register their complaints with the officers virtually. In the initial phase,the kiosks will support four languages- Malayalam, Hindi, English and Tamil. Two more languages will be added later. The station would allow the public avail most of the services offered by a conventional police station without having to visit it and wait for their turns. Sources said the stations can offer 14 services. The technical support for the project has been provided by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) and a Dubai-based tech firm that powers the Dubai police stations.

The C-DAC had recently constructed a smart post office in Bengaluru and that technology will be used to set up smart stations in Kerala. State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the smart police station plan was conceived with an intention of making the state police force the best in the country. “We are working on the project and hope to unveil it within three- four months,” he added. Source said the stations will promote paperless and zero personnel policing.

“The stand out feature will be that the stations will be paperless and zero people are required on the ground to run the facility,” he said. Since the kiosks are virtually commanded, the senior officers felt that women will find it more convenient to register their complaints regarding eve-teasing, abuse etc. “Lot of women are still reluctant to go to the stations as they feel uncomfortable to narrate their ordeal to the officers directly. When the smart stations are ready, they can come and mention their complaint in the virtual space. It will be addressed,” said a senior officer

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp