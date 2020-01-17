Mega civic assembly at Nishagandhi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A civic assembly will be held at Nishagandhi auditorium in the city on Friday as part of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act led by We The People collective. The event would start by 9 am and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would address the gathering by 7.30 pm in the evening.

Various ministers including T M Thomas Isaac, Kadakampally Surendran, J Mercykuttiyamma, Kadannnapally Ramachandran, K K Shailaja and MLAs I B Satheesh, V S Sivakumar, K Sabarinath, V K Prasanth and mayor K Sreekumar would take part in the event.

Shabnam Hashmi, Sandeep Pandey , Harsh Mandar and various student leaders will take part in the event. Artists will perform various programs throughout the day conveying the message of the protest. Art installation, video shows, painting, drama and performances from Therukural Band from Tamil Nadu and Oorali band will also be performed.