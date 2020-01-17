Road safety week to conclude on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the Road Safety Week observance in the state, a one-day awareness programme and eye testing camp for auto-taxi drivers in Vattiyoorkavu constituency will be held on Friday. V K Prasanth, MLA, will inaugurate the programme at the Sahithya Panchananan Library at Vattiyoorkavu. Corporation town planning standing committee chairman Palayam Rajan will preside over the function. The awareness programme will be preceded by an eye camp at 9 am in which ophthalmologists from General Hospital will carry out tests.

The aim of the Road Safety Week is to create awareness about road safety rules to be followed by road users. Awareness will also be created on traffic signals, road accidents due to carelessness as well as care and patience to be exercised while using the road. Natpac director Samson Mathew will participate.