Startup Mission workshop in content writing for women

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited applications from female technology graduates for an orientation-cum-writing workshop in technical content writing, as part of its women empowerment initiatives. The programme, which comes under Kerala Women in Nano-Startups (K-WINS) project, promises ample opportunities for qualified aspirants to take up freelance assignments in Kerala’s fast-growing startup ecosystem.

K-WINS aims at enabling qualified women who are currently on a career break, or not under a full-time job, to take up flexible assignments as per their convenience. Along with academic details, applicants should upload an original article in English on any of the topics given on the website. Applications will be shortlisted based on qualifications and evaluation of the article. The last date to apply is January 21, 2020. To get more details click on https://startupmission.in/k-wins. Queries can be mailed to K-WINS at k-wins@startupmission.in.