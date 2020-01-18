Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Suchitwa Sangamam’ drives home message of shunning plastic

Three BTech third-year computer science students - Fida, Riswana and Aishwarya - are the creators of the installations.

The installations made from recycled waste plastic bottles on display on Kanakakunnu premises | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Suchitwa Sangamam,’ an exhibition-cum-sale of alternatives to plastic products organised by Haritha Keralam Mission on Sooryakanthi premises of Kanakakunnu Palace drew attention-  thanks to various colourful installations made of plastic and glass liquor bottles by the students of University Engineering College, Kariyavattom. Students worked hard to make installations from waste bottles by colouring and giving designs to make them more attractive. 

Three BTech third-year computer science students - Fida, Riswana and Aishwarya - are the creators of the installations. They started recycling  waste bottles as a part-time hobby and they took it up seriously after coming to know about its commercial aspect.They posted their creative products on OLX and social media which evoked good response. The money they got from the sale of the products will be utilised for charity activities in the state, the students said. 

‘Clean Kerala’ to campaign against E-waste 
Clean Kerala Company Ltd, a company registered under the Local Self Government department creates awareness on the negative effects of the e-waste which has become common in major cities. The quantum of e-waste being generated in the state has increased manifold in the last decade and is assuming humongous proportions. The presence of hazardous materials like mercury and cadmium renders the above said waste extremely harmful to the environment and the society, say company representatives. 

The company has also set up installations made of waste computers, keyboards and other electronic equipment. According to the representatives of the company, the e-waste which accumulates on the soil will generate hazardous chemicals which may pollute earth. So the company has decided to recycle the e-waste by collecting it from every LSG in the state so as to create an e-waste pollution-free environment. 

Kudumbashree will also be a stakeholder in the project and they will be responsible for shredding the waste at the respective shredding units. Later, it will be treated and reused for various purposes, including bitumen laying to construct or repair roads in the state.

CM to inaugurate workshop
There are 120 stalls which demonstrate methods to avoid plastic from daily life. The event began on Wednesday. The workshop related to the exhibition will begin on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate it.

