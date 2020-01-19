‘Shastrapadham’ camp begins at Mar Ivanios College

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-day science camp named ‘Shastrapadham’ organised by Samagra Shiksha Kerala began at Mar Ivanios College here. The aim of the camp is to encourage research among students.

Kerala Biotechnology

Commission advisor Dr GM Nair inaugurated the camp. Mar Ivanios principal KI Georgee, Samagra Shiksha Kerala representatives Suresh Kumar A K and Ratnakumar and coordinators Sam Solomon, Suboj Babykutty and Jill K Mathew spoke at the event. Lectures, work experience sessions and a visit to scientific and technological institutions were organised as part of the camp.