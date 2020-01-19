South India travel expo from May 7

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The South India Travel Expo–SITE 2020, a tourism and hospitality expo, will be held at Uday Palace, Kowdiar here from May 7 to May 10. South Kerala Hoteliers’ Forum in association with South India Hotels and Restaurants Association will be organising the expo.

Union Minister for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel recently released the brochure for the event in New Delhi. SITE 2020 is envisioned as a networking venue for key players in the hospitality industry in south Indian states. The event will host around 3,000 travel, tour operators and more than 200 stalls. Register at: www.skhfsite.com or contact: 9947733339.