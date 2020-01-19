Waste disposal in public: Offenders caught

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City corporation officers caught violators while they were disposing of waste in public places in a massive raid held in various part of the city. The offenders were caught from Nanthancode, Pattom, Marappalam, Nethaji Bose Road, T K Divakaran Road, Ambalamukk, Kanaka Nagar regions falling under the Nanthancode health circle in the raids conducted from 4 am till 11 pm.

A sum of `15,550 was collected as fine. The offenders are Mehboob, Rino P Krishnan, Rakhi Ashok Kumar, Ranjitha, V R Prema, Joy, Pradeep Kumar, Seenath and Vijil. Apart from this, LIC Pattom officials were fined `2,000 for burning plastic waste and causing pollution. The offenders were caught via the corporation’s health control room.

“The civic body has provided free kitchen bins and other facilities to collect all sorts of waste across the city. Strict action will be taken against anyone who caught disposing of waste in public or burning plastic,” said Mayor K Sreekumar. A vehicle, which was illegally carrying chicken waste, was apprehended and charged a fine of `25,000 by a team led by Health Standing Committee chairperson I P Binu the other day.

The squad, which caught waste disposers in public, was led by Nanthancode Health Inspector S S Minu and junior health inspectors Aji R and Joli Das.