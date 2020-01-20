Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KWA looks for budget push for its solar project

Kerala Water Authority is hoping for a favourable allocation from the state budget to launch its ambitious plans for reducing power burden through solar energy.

Published: 20th January 2020 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

People thronging the stalls at the exhibition organised by ANERT (File Photo)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala Water Authority is hoping for a favourable allocation from the state budget to launch its ambitious plans for reducing power burden through solar energy. The Authority’s financial crunch has stifled its plans of converting 36 acres of vacant land at Moongilmada in Palakkad into a solar field to generate at least 5 MW of power. 

“KWA has undertaken the land clearing works at Moongilmada to install solar plant. But it requires `5 crore to generate 1 MW of power,” said a source. According to him, the solar project would have to wait till a budget allocation is made. KWA is facing a financial crunch and is running short of `30 crore a month in terms of revenue gap. 

Earlier in November last year, KWA had signed an agreement with Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) to make use of its office rooftops and land for solar power generation. The deal was to generate 13.5 mega watts of power. Moongilmada land alone can generate 6 to 8 MW. 

The KWA management decided to tap solar energy as rising power bill are a major drain on its finances. The plan is meet at least 10 per cent of the requirement using  renewable energy. Power bill constitutes 30 per cent of the operating expense of its energy intensive water supply schemes. It has 1,080 water supply schemes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Water Authority Kerala budget ANERT Solar energy
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp