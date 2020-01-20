Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Selection of students for sports hostels on Jan 20

The district-level selection of sports students to various hostels under Kerala State Sports Council will be held on January 20.

Published: 20th January 2020 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | Jipson Sikhera, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The district-level selection of sports students to various hostels under Kerala State Sports Council will be held on January 20. The hostel facilities are for students participating in athletics, football and volleyball in school, Plus I and college. The students selected for Operation Olympia can also apply for the selection process which is for the academic year 2020-21.  

The students in Class VII and VIII shall not cross the age of 14. Those appearing for selection for Plus I hostel should have reached at least in top five position in individual sports events or at team events in state level. Those appearing for selection for college hostel should have participated in state level. Only those with performance record for the last two years are considered for selection at plus one level.

The boys appearing for the school hostel selection for volleyball should have a minimum height of 170 cm. The girls should have a minimum height of 160 cm.  Plus- I and college boy’s minimum height for volleyball is fixed at 185 cm and 170 cm for girls. The minimum height of boys is fixed at 170 cm.

