Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Suspected army recruitment conman held, handed over to cops 

The Military Intelligence nabbed a 27-year-old Tamil Nadu man here on Sunday for allegedly trying to scam army aspirants.

Published: 20th January 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Military Intelligence nabbed a 27-year-old Tamil Nadu man here on Sunday for allegedly trying to scam army aspirants. P Madhumohan Raj, from Madurai, was taken into custody from near the Army Recruitment Office (ARO) at Pangode after being spotted under suspicious circumstances, Army officials said. 

Raj, donning a military uniform, reportedly came to an Army recruitment exam centre on Sunday claiming to be part of the 26 Madras Regiment. Suspecting something fishy, the Military Intelligence officers took him inside the camp and asked him to prove his identity using Army telephone line, Raj failed in that. The army officers recovered 19 admit cards from him, of which one was original. Suspecting that he was a scammer involved in fake recruitment racket, the man was handed over to Poojappura police.

The police said the man was running a recruitment centre in Madurai. “Claiming to be an army man, he used to convince the aspirants that he could help them get a placement in the force in return for money. To convince them, he used to take their admit cards and enter the military installations posing as an army man. The gullible would fall for his trickery. Those who genuinely cleared the exams would also feel that it was his involvement that helped them pass the hurdles and would pay the money he demanded,” said Special Branch sources. 

The cop also suspect of his involvement in a similar case registered in Tamil Nadu. Poojappura SHO Vincent M S Das said they hope to extract more details from the accused, who was in judicial custody.  “Our preliminary assessment is that he is a con man, who makes a living by cheating army aspirants. We have charged him under relevant sections for cheating by impersonation. Since the matter is very sensitive, the intelligence officials will also be part of further probe,” he said.

Dubious ways

The man was running a recruitment centre in Madurai. Claiming to be an army man, he used to convince the aspirants that he could help them get a placement in the force in return for money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Army Recruitment fraud Army Recruitment fraud Recruitment fraud
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp