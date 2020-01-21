Corporation bats for new waste management system

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation aims to bring public to utilise the resource recovery facilities (RRF) even as the door to door collection is set to commence soon. The decision to start the door to door collection was made following National Green Tribunal instructions.

The civic body’s move was approved by the corporation council recently. However, the officials are very clear that given time, their aim is to bring all to use the existing decentralised waste management project of the corporation which is done through RRFs and kitchen bins set up in houses. The door to door service will be provided at a monthly rate of `800 to those who are unwilling to take the waste to one of the resource recovery facilities of the corporation or use the kitchen bin facility to handle biodegradable waste.

“When we start waste collection we will also have an agreement with the users that in future they would move to the corporation’s own model of waste management. Despite our successful model, there is a demand from authorities to start the door to door collection which we will start now. However, in the long run, we aim to create a different waste management culture,” said a health department official.

Meanwhile, there is one colony in the city where the corporation is collecting waste for free. The colony in Jagathy does not have a sewage line or any such facilities to dispose waste. This has prompted the corporation to start collecting waste from here on a daily basis and this will continue till a long term solution is in place according to health standing committee chairperson I P Binu. “They lived crammed up with no place to dispose waste. This is a special case and the user fee doesn’t apply,” said another health department official.