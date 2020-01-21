Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SPC cadets gift helmets to erring pillion riders

Creating road safety awareness is not something rare. However, in a rare gesture of sorts to promote road safety,

ACP(Cantonment) Suneesh Babu hands over a helmet to a child riding pillion at General Hospital Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Creating road safety awareness is not something rare. However, in a rare gesture of sorts to promote road safety, a group of Student Police Cadets (SPC) and traffic club members of St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School started their campaign for the day by gifting a helmet to a pillion rider who was travelling without the safety gear.

A student who was travelling with her mother without a helmet was given one by Cantonment AC Suneesh Babu while inaugurating the campaign held to mark the conclusion of the traffic awareness week in the state. Another rider passing through the road without a helmet was also given one by the collective. Along with helmets, they also gave toffee-pinned pamphlets which point to the importance of wearing helmets, following traffic rules and thus keeping oneself and others on the road safe. 

“A good traffic culture is very important and it is heart warming to see students taking an active role in it. We hold a lot of awareness classes and do many things to put across the message of road safety measures. Sweet gestures can make bigger impact and we think such small initiatives towards road safety will leave a bigger impact on people. The parents were also excited and impressed about the campaign,” said Shaji Kumar, Additional Community Police Officer of SPC in the school. The awareness campaign was between 9.15 am and 10 am. 

The students also greeted the commuters on car wearing without seat belts with kind smiles and sweets before speaking to them about the importance of using the seat belts and handing them the pamphlets. Traffic police from  North and South stations, Cantonment station and school officials including Binu Antony, community police officer of SPC unit in the school, were also with the students.

